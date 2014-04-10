Bennett wary of threat posed by Puncheon

Puncheon scored twice in Palace's 3-0 win at Cardiff City last time out, a result that lifted Tony Pulis' men to 14th, level with Villa on 34 points.

And ahead of his side's trip to Selhurst Park at the weekend, Bennett earmarked stopping Puncheon as they key to quelling Palace's threat.

"I have played against Jason before," he told Villa's official website. "He's a difficult player.

"You never know what he's going to do. He's quick, strong and full of tricks. It will be tough.

"He pulls the strings for them. He scores goals and he creates goals. He is influential.

"He plays wide but he comes inside a lot. If I play, hopefully I can put another good performance and keep him quiet."