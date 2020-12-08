Benni linked to ambitious AmaZulu

Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy is the front runner to become the new AmaZulu coach after Ayanda Dlamini stepped down from the role on Monday, according to reports.

Dlamini received high praise for guiding AmaZulu to safety last season, but after new owners arrived along with increased expectations and ambitions, the 36-year-old decided to step down and will now return to the Usuthu youth development ranks as Allan Freese takes over as interim coach.

"Coach Ayanda has done a phenomenal job since assuming the head coaching role,” AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu told the club website.

“The passion and zeal the players have demonstrated under his tenure as head coach demonstrates that he is one of the prospects for the future.

“We will continue to trust him with the advancement of our development structures because he is fully committed to Vision 2032. His role is very integral in ensuring that AmaZulu have a solid base of young players coming through the ranks.”

The club’s hierarchy insisted they will now “evaluate a way forward,” but McCarthy has emerged as the front runner per multiple reports coming out of KZN.

McCarthy has been without a job since leaving Cape Town City in November 2019 but will gace competition from Owen da Gama, Eric Tinkler and Shaun Bartlett who have all also been mentioned as possible Dlamini replacements.

Dlamini leaves AmaZulu placed 11th on the Premier Soccer League standings after managing one win, three draws and two defeats.