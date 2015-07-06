Bentaleb pens new long-term deal at Tottenham

Tottenham midfielder Nabil Bentaleb has signed a five-year contract extension with the Premier League club that runs until 2020.

The Algeria international made 35 appearances in all competitions last season, featuring alongside fellow White Hart Lane academy graduate Ryan Mason in midfield.

He played for his country at the Africa Cup of Nations in January and was named in the starting line-up by head coach Mauricio Pochettino for every remaining Premier League game after his return.

Meanwhile, Tottenham youngster Harry Winks has also committed his future to the club until 2018 with the option of an additional 12 months.

The 19-year-old midfielder has been capped by England at under-17, under-18 and under-19 level and made his first-team debut against Partizan Belgrade in the UEFA Europa League last November.