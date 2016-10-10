Benteke makes history with goal after seven seconds

Christian Benteke made history by scoring the fastest goal in World Cup qualifying after just seven seconds against Gibraltar on Monday.

Belgium did not even kick-off in the Group H clash in Faro, with Gibraltar losing possession immediately after the opening whistle.

Ryan Casciaro was caught sleeping on the ball and Benteke stole in to snatch the ball away from him before running clear to smash in a powerful finish.

Crystal Palace striker Benteke's goal was also his first for Belgium since March 2015 - when he scored against Cyprus - and was also as the national team's fastest goal.