Benteke: My time at Liverpool was not a failure

Crystal Palace recruit Christian Benteke insists his time at Liverpool was not a failure despite spending just one season at the club.

Benteke was a £32.5million purchase from Aston Villa in July 2015 under former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers.

The 25-year-old started the first six league games of the season before Rodgers was sacked in October, with Jurgen Klopp taking the Northern Irishman's place at Anfield.

While he scored in his first two games under Klopp, Benteke was used predominately off the bench under the German for the rest of the season, preferring to play Firmino and Divock Origi up front.

But Benteke believes his time at Liverpool was not an unsuccessful one, however, he conceded he could have done more to keep his place in the squad.

"I don't see my time there as a failure," the Belgium international told the Daily Mail. "When I signed there was another coach and with him it might have turned out differently.

"I did not fit the tactical system of the new coach. That was not easy mentally because I was left to fight a losing battle. But I must not look for excuses. I could also have done better in those few minutes I got. I have not performed as expected.

"Liverpool is a big club and, there, you do not go looking for the coach, knocking on the door of his office. I am grown man and I was able to deal with it.

"He had a particular system and I did not fit in. It was up to me to find a solution. These are things that happen in a career. There are no regrets."

Now at Selhurst Park, Benteke hopes to get back to his best, saying: "Crystal Palace is a good step for me. I am now on a team that might not have the same ambitions as Liverpool, but I can play well and can show me every weekend.

"Of course my dream continues to break through to play at a big club and in European competitions. But I did not go to Palace with the idea to perform and then move on after one season.

"Palace was not my only option. I could earn more elsewhere. But I am 25, a crucial age, and it is important for me to play and feel the confidence.

"I really want to show what I can do this season. I had the chance to call and talk in advance with Alan Pardew. He knows my qualities and, although I had hardly played, I knew I had a good pre-season behind me at Liverpool and would not need much time before I was ready to play."