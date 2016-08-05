Benteke only leaving for the right price - Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stressed Christian Benteke will only be allowed to leave if a club matches their valuation of the Belgium international.

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Anfield after an underwhelming 2015-16 campaign, with Crystal Palace, Sunderland and Everton all credited with an interest.

However, Klopp is not willing to let the Belgium international leave on the cheap.

"Benteke? We will see what happens. If somebody wants a player then they have to pay because we only have good players," Klopp said at a news conference.

"Christian has already said maybe it makes sense to go to another club. Christian is still a great striker. But we have a few more strikers and I think it makes more sense to give them match time.

"If there are clubs that want a real striker, they have to make real offers, otherwise we will find solutions.

"A few clubs try to gamble but we are not part of this, we are serious."

Liverpool have already brought in a number of players, including Sadio Mane, Georginio Wijnaldum and Loris Karius, but Klopp is ready to add more fresh blood to his ranks if needed.

"The final word is August 31. Until then you have to be ready to do something on the selling side or the buying side," he added.

"But I'm fine. The squad is good. We have to see what happens with injuries, you have to be ready to find a solution.

"Maybe one or two things can happen."