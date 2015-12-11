Benzema accepts France suspension

Karim Benzema says he respects the FFF's decision to suspend him from the France national team until the sex-tape scandal involving Mathieu Valbuena is resolved.

Real Madrid striker Benzema has been charged with complicity in an attempt to blackmail and participating in a criminal conspiracy as part of an investigation into a sex-tape plot involving Valbuena - charges which the Real Madrid striker denies.

On Thursday, FFF president Noel Le Graet announced the decision, declaring that Benzema will not be considered for selection until the situation is resolved, which could see the striker miss Euro 2016 on home soil.

Benzema posted: "I respect the decision and have confidence in our president Noel Le Graet @equipedefrance @FFF."

France captain Hugo Lloris believes the decision to suspend Benzema from international duty is in the best interests of both the player and the squad, despite the pressure of hosting a major tournament on the horizon.

"I learned after the match [Tottenham's Europa League win over Monaco on Thursday]," he said in quotes reported by RMC.

"I think it is above all to protect the player and also the national team, pending the decision of justice.

"It is not until that decision before we can say anything."