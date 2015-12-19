Benzema committed an error - Deschamps

France coach Didier Deschamps said Karim Benzema made a "mistake" over the blackmail scandal that could see him miss out on Euro 2016.

Real Madrid forward Benzema has been charged with complicity in an attempt to blackmail and participating in a criminal conspiracy as part of an investigation into a sex-tape plot involving France team-mate Mathieu Valbuena.

Benzema was banned indefinitely by the French Football Federation (FFF) on Thursday and pending the results of an investigation could miss out on the European Championship in his home country next year.

Deschamps admitted the scandal has put him in a difficult position but he stands by the FFF's decision.

"Karim Benzema made a mistake, it's obvious," Deschamps told French daily Le Parisien.

"He did not realise the situation he was in. [FFF president Noel Le Graet's decision] is consistent, from an ethical and moral point of view.

"It's a case that annoys and upsets me, I could have done without it, especially six months from the Euro. I did not see it coming."

France have been drawn alongside Switzerland, Albania and Romania in Group A of Euro 2016.