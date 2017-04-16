Benzema: Hazard would be a good signing for Real Madrid

Karim Benzema has backed Eden Hazard's potential move to Real Madrid by saying the Chelsea star would be a good signing for the European champions.

Hazard has reportedly emerged as a target for Madrid as he continues to star for Premier League leaders Chelsea this season.

The Belgium international has scored 14 goals and assisted five in the league and Madrid forward Benzema would welcome him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"[Hazard] is a very good player, what can I say?" Benzema told Telefoot.

"I have not seen the rumours, but it's obvious that he would be a good signing."

Benzema's Madrid are top of LaLiga following their come-from-behind 3-2 win at Sporting Gijon on Saturday.

The France international was absent for the trip as Madrid stayed three points clear of titleholders Barcelona.