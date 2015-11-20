Benzema ready to face Barcelona - Benitez

Real Madrid coach Rafa Benitez has revealed Karim Benzema is ready to face Barcelona in Saturday's Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Frenchman has not featured for Madrid since the 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid on October 4 due to a thigh injury.

Questions have also been raised over Benzema's state of mind amid the terrorist attacks in Paris, as well as his alleged involvement in the blackmailing of Lyon winger Mathieu Valbuena.

However, Benitez is confident his star striker will be able to feature at some point, telling a news conference: "Benzema is in the squad for Saturday's match.

"Karim has trained well and is with the rest of the players.

"We have yet to decide whether he will start, but he is part of the squad.

"We will have a chat with him to see how he feels [following the terrorist attacks in Paris] and then we will decide what's best for him and the team."

Sergio Ramos and James Rodriguez have also been struggling with injury in recent weeks, but Benitez has insisted both are fit again.

"Sergio Ramos is 100 per cent fit. He is the captain and he will be there," Benitez added.

"I saw James' performances for Colombia and I had a chat with him. I am delighted that he is fully match fit again.

"There is no issue with him. He is a great player.

"James is in the squad, so of course he could play. He is fit and ready and I hope he can score a lot of goals for us."