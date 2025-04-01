Watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Live streams for Copa del Rey semi-final second leg

Madrid have a one-goal advantage in the semi-final of the Spanish cup – here's how to tune in

Igor Zubeldia of Real Sociedad, Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Sociedad v Real Madrid at the Estadio Reale Arena on September 14, 2024 in San Sebastian Spain
Vinicius Jr scored when Madrid beat Sociedad in La Liga in September (Image credit: Cesar Ortiz/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad vs as the two sides clash in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final on Tuesday night, April 1. Madrid have a one-goal advantage after leaving the Basque Country with a 1-0 win in the first leg back in February.

The game is free to watch in Spain, and we'll bring you all the information you need to watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live streams wherever you are in the world.

Key information

• Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

• Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Kick-off time: 9.30pm CET / 8.30pm GMT / 3.30pm ET

• Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

• Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid FREE Stream: RTVE Play (Spain), L'Equipe (France)

• Other streams: Premier Sports (UK) | ESPN+ (US)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid for FREE

You can watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad for FREE in certain countries, including the host country of Spain where it's being shown by the public broadcaster RTVE.

You can watch Sociedad vs Madrid on the main TV channel La 1, or you can watch online through the RTVE Play streaming platform. You need to create an account but it's free to use.

There's also free coverage in France thanks to La Chaîne L'Equipe, which you can watch through the L'Equipe website or one of the free streaming platforms in France, such as TF1 or Molotov.

These services are all geo-restricted, so you'll need a VPN if you want to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad while travelling abroad – more on that below.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid from anywhere

Out of the country when Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad in the UK

In the UK, Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad is being shown on Premier Sports. You can add Premier Sports to your existing TV package with Sky or Virgin, or you can take out a streaming subscription for £15.99 a month.

Watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad in the US

Fans in the US can watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid on the ESPN+ streaming platform, which is the home of Spanish soccer in the US.

ESPN+ subscriptions cost $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: Match Preview

The other Copa del Rey semi-final

The other Copa del Rey semi-final features Real Madrid's two biggest rivals: Barcelona and Atlético Madrid. The two sides played out a hugely entertaining 4-4 draw in their first leg and they play their second leg on Wednesday night.

