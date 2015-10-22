Benzema resumes Real Madrid squad training

Real Madrid have received some encouraging news ahead of this weekend's La Liga encounter with Celta Vigo as Karim Benzema has resumed squad training.

The France striker sustained a thigh injury while away on international duty earlier this month and has since been out of action.

Benzema missed the 3-0 league win over Levante due to the knock and was also forced to sit out the scoreless Champions League draw with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Nevertheless, the 27-year-old could return to the squad for Saturday's encounter with Celta.

Benzema has been a key figure for Madrid this season, netting seven goals in eight appearances in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Gareth Bale, Pepe, Dani Carvajal, James Rodriguez and Alvaro Arbeloa all continue to recover and seem set to miss the trip to Vigo.