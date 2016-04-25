Benzema, Ronaldo in Real Madrid squad to face Manchester City

Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo have been included in the Real Madrid squad to face Manchester City on Tuesday.

Zinedine Zidane has included the whole of the first-team squad for the trip to the Etihad Stadium for the first leg of the Champions League semi-final.

Ronaldo sat out the 3-2 win over Rayo Vallecano on Saturday with a thigh complaint, while Benzema was taken off as a precaution after taking a knock to his knee, but both are expected to play a part against Manuel Pellegrini's side.

There are also concerns over Pepe, who has only partly trained in the past week, but the Portugal centre-back is also included.

Next stop! / Próxima parada, Manchester! April 25, 2016

Madrid squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas, Kiko Casilla, Ruben Yanez.

Defenders: Pepe, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal, Alvaro Arbeloa, Danilo.

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale, Casemiro, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Isco.

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Lucas Vazquez, Jese Rodriguez, Borja Mayoral.