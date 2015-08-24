Benzema tells 'clowns': I'm going nowhere

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema as hit out at the "clowns" who continue to link him with a move away from the club.

Benzema has been repeatedly linked with a switch to Arsenal in recent months, although Emirates Stadium boss Arsene Wenger has frequently denied a move will materialise.

Real coach Rafael Benitez has also been moved to dismiss the prospect and Benzema took to social media to have his own say on Monday.

Accompanied by a picture of himself in the Real Madrid changing room, Benzema tweeted: "For all those clowns who want to make believe things at my fans. Here this is my home ! #HalaMadridYNadaMas."

Benzema missed Real's season-opening goalless draw at Sporting Gijon having suffered with a thigh problem in recent weeks.