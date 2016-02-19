Benzema's France future uncertain despite Valbuena case developments

Karim Benzema's France future remains uncertain despite the lifting of an order that prevented contact with Mathieu Valbuena.

Benzema has been charged with complicity in an attempt to blackmail and participating in a criminal conspiracy as part of an investigation into a sex-tape plot involving international team-mate Valbuena.

On Thursday, a ban on the pair meeting was removed by the ruling judge, though the Real Madrid striker remains forbidden from contacting other people linked to the investigation.

The public prosecutor has appealed the decision, but reneged on an initial statement that the order would have to stay in place until the appeal was heard, opening the chance for the pair to compete together.

"The appeal is not suspensive. If Benzema and Valbuena intend to meet this afternoon, they have every opportunity to do so," the Madrid striker's lawyer Alain Jakubowicz is quoted as saying by L'Equipe.

Benzema has been suspended from international duty by the French Football Federation (FFF) pending the results of the investigation, jeopardising his chances of representing France at Euro 2016.

The FFF refused to comment when asked by Omnisport whether Thursday's developments could lead to a national-team return for the 28-year-old.