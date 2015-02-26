Berahino doubtful for Southampton clash

The England Under-21 international is West Brom's top scorer this season, with 10 league goals in 26 appearances, and has recently struck up a productive partnership with Brown Ideye.

But Tony Pulis may have to do without Berahino at The Hawthorns this weekend, although Victor Anichebe may be able to return after a groin injury.

"Berahino got a kick from [Lee] Cattermole in the first half which he is struggling with," Pulis said.

"We are hoping Victor might be able to train Thursday or Friday. We only have three forwards in the club so it is important they are all fit.

"Victor gives us that bit more and can be a foil for either of the other two [Berahino and Ideye].

"There will come a time when one of them needs a rest.

"Fingers crossed they will get us the goals we need to stay up."

West Brom midfielder James Morrison is also doubtful with a hamstring problem.