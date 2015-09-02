Berahino given extra time off following strike tweet

West Brom have have given striker Saido Berahino extra time off after he indicated he would not play for the club again following their refusal to sell him to Tottenham.

The 22-year-old was the subject of a several bids from Tottenham during the window, all of which were rejected, and had a transfer request turned down by West Brom.

Berahino posted on his Twitter account on Tuesday: "Sad how i cant say exactly how the club has treated me but i can officially say i will never play [chairman] Jeremy Peace."

The England Under-21 international had been due back for training on Friday, along with his non-international team-mates.

However, Omnisport understands the forward has been granted extra time off to clear his head and is now expected back on Monday.

Berahino had been left out of West Brom's defeat to Chelsea amid speculation over an exit, with head coach Tony Pulis stating the rumours had been "disruptive for all concerned".

All eyes will be on what part Berahino plays when West Brom return to action against Southampton on September 12.