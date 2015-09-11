Berahino in line for West Brom recall

West Brom boss Tony Pulis has confirmed that striker Saido Berahino is in line to return to action against Southampton.

The 22-year-old was the subject of several failed bids from Tottenham during the transfer window and later claimed he would not play under Albion chairman Jeremy Peace again.

Berahino has missed West Brom's last three matches but Pulis has revealed he could be back for Saturday's home clash with Southampton.

"I have no problems at all, he could play on Saturday," he told a press conference. "The respect Saido should have shown the football club and supporters wasn't there. He has to show them more respect.

"My big issue with Saido is he is immature at times in the way he reacts. Something he has done in the two windows since I've been here, his reaction has not been sensible.

"For him to want go to another club, to have the ambition to do that, I wish there were more players in my dressing room who had the ambition and quality to want to do that but the problem with it is the way he has gone about it and the way it has been managed.

"The way it has been managed has been poor."

Pulis had earlier stressed the need for the transfer system to be overhauled as he believes Berahino has been "exploited".

"Saido's been exploited by a system I've said I don't like and I think it should be changed," Pulis told BBC WM.