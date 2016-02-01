Berlusconi: Mihajlovic is safer after derby win

AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi said coach Sinisa Mihajlovic can breathe easy after guiding his side to an impressive 3-0 win over local rivals Inter.

Mihajlovic has had to deal with constant speculation regarding his future after an arduous run of results leading into and since the mid-season break.

Before the derby, Milan had won just four out of 11 Serie A games since the start of November, but with the pressure increasing on the club's Serbian coach after a 2-2 draw away to Empoli, his players delivered the best possible response against the best possible opposition.

Goals from Alex, Carlos Bacca and M'Baye Niang completed the win over Inter.

In sixth, they remain six points off Champions League qualification, but Berlusconi said the derby win was an important one for the club and for Mihajlovic.

"How can you not congratulate Mihajlovic?" the former Italy prime minister said.

"Yes, now [his job] is safer.

"Coaches live on their results."