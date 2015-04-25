Bernabeu return a possibility for Pogba

Massimiliano Allegri is hopeful of having star midfielder Paul Pogba available for the second leg of Juventus' UEFA Champions League semi-final at Real Madrid on May 13.

France international Pogba missed Juve's quarter-final triumph over Monaco after suffering a hamstring injury in the second leg of his club's last-16 tie with Borussia Dortmund.

Speaking at a news conference ahead of Sunday's Derby della Mole at Torino, Juve boss Allegri said: "We are doing everything possible to have him back for the second leg of the semi-final."

The return of Pogba, who has frequently been linked with moves to several clubs including Real, would be a significant boost for Juve as they aim to progress at the expense of the reigning European champions.

Allegri acknowledged the size of the task facing his side, adding: "We'll be playing against the European champions, a galactic team."

Victory over Torino will put the Serie A holders on the brink of a fourth successive title - and a first under Allegri, who revealed Patrice Evra will not be available on Sunday.

"It's difficult to play against Torino, we can't underestimate this one at all," added the former Milan coach.

"Torino are a well-organised side with good players.

"Six more points are required to mathematically win the title. Tomorrow will be a very tough game.

"I've got everyone available bar Evra. I'll work out my best starting XI after today's [Saturday's] session."