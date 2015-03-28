Bertrand called up by England for Turin tie

England had already planned for Everton left-back Leighton Baines to return to his club after Friday's Euro 2016 qualifier with Lithuania at Wembley, which saw the hosts record a comfortable 4-0 win.

However, in addition to Baines - who has been replaced by Bertrand - Hodgson will also be without Danny Welbeck, after the Arsenal striker hurt his knee against Lithuania, for the midweek friendly in Turin, as well as Raheem Sterling and James Milner, who have been managing respective toe and knee problems.

The England manager told the official website of the Football Association (FA): "We knew we were going to be losing Raheem Sterling, who had an injection last night on an on-going injury, and hopefully that will help him as we go forward.

"We have a problem with James Milner who had to leave, we decided to let Leighton Baines go home and of course we lost Danny Welbeck, who unfortunately picked up a slight knee injury.

"So those four players won't be with us going forward but it means a chance for the other guys in the squad to show what they can do.

"We are going to bring Ryan Bertrand in because with Leighton Baines gone we are now left with only one recognised left-back, which is Kieran Gibbs and we wanted two recognised left-backs for both games."

With Sterling, Welbeck and Daniel Sturridge having dropped out of the squad, England are left with two forwards to face Italy - skipper Wayne Rooney and the in-form Harry Kane, who marked his debut against Lithuania with a goal just 79 seconds after coming off the bench.