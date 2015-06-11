Besiktas appoint Gunes as Bilic replacement
Besiktas have replaced Slaven Bilic with former Turkey coach Senol Gunes.
Senol Gunes has been appointed as the new coach of Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas.
Gunes takes over on a three-year deal after Slaven Bilic - who joined Premier League club West Ham on Tuesday - announced his exit last month.
A brief statement on Besiktas' website read: "Besiktas JK has appointed the former Turkish national team manager Senol Gunes as the new boss of the Black Eagles.
"Before signing a deal with Besiktas, Mr. Gunes visited the club's training facilities at the Nevzat Demir Spor Complex."
Gunes started his coaching career with Trabzonspor - who he has had four stints with - in 1988.
He led Turkey to the World Cup semi-finals in 2002 and spent last season at Bursaspor, guiding them to sixth place in the Super Lig and the final of the Turkish Cup, where they lost to Galatasaray.
