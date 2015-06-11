Besiktas appoint Gunes as Bilic replacement

Senol Gunes has been appointed as the new coach of Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas.

Gunes takes over on a three-year deal after Slaven Bilic - who joined Premier League club West Ham on Tuesday - announced his exit last month.

A brief statement on Besiktas' website read: "Besiktas JK has appointed the former Turkish national team manager Senol Gunes as the new boss of the Black Eagles.

"Before signing a deal with Besiktas, Mr. Gunes visited the club's training facilities at the Nevzat Demir Spor Complex."

Gunes started his coaching career with Trabzonspor - who he has had four stints with - in 1988.

He led Turkey to the World Cup semi-finals in 2002 and spent last season at Bursaspor, guiding them to sixth place in the Super Lig and the final of the Turkish Cup, where they lost to Galatasaray.