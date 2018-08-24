Besiktas tease signing of Liverpool's Karius

Loris Karius appears set to end his Liverpool nightmare by joining Besiktas after the Turkish Super Lig club teased the goalkeeper's signing on Twitter.

On Friday, Besiktas had changed their Twitter cover photo to one of Karius, in a Besiktas shirt, with the caption 'LORIS KARIUS #COMETOBESIKTAS'.

Later on the club removed the picture of Karius but retained the hashtag and added '#NEWEPISODE Coming Soon...' to the cover photo ahead of an expected announcement.

Karius made two dreadful errors in Liverpool's Champions League final loss to Real Madrid in May - though tests later revealed he had suffered a concussion during the game - and he has subsequently lost his place in the team to Brazil international Alisson.

Karius was then omitted from Liverpool's 18-man squad for their win over Crystal Palace on Monday amid reports he was on the verge of joining Besiktas on a two-year loan deal.

Speaking just prior to the Turkish club's social-media activity, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had claimed there was "nothing new" on Karius' future.