Betis swoop for Vargas

Peru international Juan Manuel Vargas has signed a two-year deal with Real Betis following his release from Fiorentina last season.

The 31-year-old struggled to break into the first team at Artemio Franchi in 2014-15 and was not offered a new deal following the expiration of his contract.

Vargas' lack of club football did not stop him playing a regular part in Peru's journey to the semi-finals of the Copa America - where they lost to eventual champions Chile.

His displays for Peru were enough to convince Liga new boys Betis to offer him a contract, and he is looking forward to the challenge.

"I am very happy with this new experience in my career," he told the club's official website. "I am very calm and excited to give everything.

"I just hope to do things right and try to do my best to help Betis as much as possible. I've always given my best in my long career in Italy and I want to do that at Betis."