Beto undaunted by Super Cup clash against Barca

Sevilla goalkeeper Beto is confident about his team's chances ahead of their UEFA Super Cup fixture against Barcelona.

Beto and Co. will lock horns with La Liga rivals and Champions League holders Barca in Tbilisi, Georgia on August 11 as winners of the Europa League.

Barca swept all before them last season, claiming the treble, but Beto is not daunted by the task awaiting his team-mates at Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena.

"The shirt alone doesn't win titles. Sevilla have won the respect of everyone, Barcelona included," the 33-year-old told Radio Sevilla.

"It's a European final and we respect Barcelona for their amazing team, we're Sevilla and I think it'll be a great match. Hopefully we'll lift the trophy."

Fans are set to see a new-look Sevilla, who sealed back-to-back Europa League titles thanks to Carlos Bacca's brace against Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk in May.

Bacca, Stephane Mbia, Fernando Navarro, Alejandro Arribas, Mariano Barbosa and Piotr Trochowski have since left, but coach Unai Emery has recruited Yevhen Konoplyanka, Adil Rami, Gael Kakuta, Steven N'Zonzi, Sergio Escudero and Michael Krohn-Dehli.

"What you always want is to improve and grow. That's Sevilla's mentality and that of Unai. We can do even better," added Beto, who plans to extend his stay at the club.

"A big effort has been made to make the squad competitive. Now it’s up to us to prepare well and for the new players to integrate. In football only results count. We can go for another title this year, why not?"