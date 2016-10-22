Better than Messi but behind Ronaldo - the stats behind Neymar's first 100 LaLiga games

Neymar made his 100th LaLiga appearance for Barcelona in Saturday's gripping 3-2 victory against Valencia at Mestalla.

The Brazil star, who made his debut in Spain's top flight against Levante in August 2013, has registered 59 goals and 30 assists in a remarkable first century of matches.

The 23-year-old's numbers surpass those of team-mate Lionel Messi in his own first 100 league games - although both lag behind Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo - while he is edging closer to becoming Barca's top scoring Brazilian of all time.

Here, with some help from Opta, we assess the amazing stats behind Neymar's latest milestone...

100 - Neymar completed a century of league games in the space of 38 months.

86 - The number of goals scored by Rivaldo, Barca's top-scoring Brazilian in LaLiga. Evaristo is second on 78, ahead of Ronaldinho (70) and Neymar (59).

59 - The goals Neymar has scored in LaLiga so far. Messi managed 48 in his first 100 LaLiga matches, while Ronaldo netted 111.

30 - Neymar's assist record in those games matches that of Ronaldo, but surpasses Messi's (26).

24 - His best goal tally in a single season, which came in 2015-16. He has scored 4 so far this term.

20 - Two thirds of his assists have been to Messi (12) and Luis Suarez (8).

8 - The number of penalties he has scored, from 10 attempts.

6 - The most goals Neymar has scored against a single LaLiga opponent: Rayo Vallecano and Villarreal. He has 3 against Real Madrid, and 2 versus Atletico Madrid.

3 - Only three of his goals have come from outside the box, with 2 of those direct free-kicks.

0.6 - Neymar's goals-to-game ratio. His overall assist ratio stands at 0.3, but is at 0.5 for this season.