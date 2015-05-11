Bielsa hopeful of Champions League spot

Marcelo Bielsa will continue to cling onto Marseille's slim UEFA Champions League hopes as long as it is possible after Sunday's triumph over rivals Monaco.

Marseille boosted their European hopes with a come-from-behind 2-1 Ligue 1 win at home to Monaco, who occupy the third and final Champions League berth.

Bielsa's men are fourth in the standings with two matches remaining, just two points adrift of Monaco in the race for third.

"As long as mathematically possible, we keep the faith and hope," the Chilean said after Marseille recorded back-to-back wins.

Marseille were forced to do it the hard way at Stade Velodrome on Sunday, having fallen to a Joao Moutinho strike inside the first 60 seconds.

But the home side regrouped after the break, with Andre Ayew levelling proceedings in the 79th minute, before Romain Alessandrini completed the comeback three minutes from time.

"It was a game with great emotions. It was very complicated for us. Difficult to neutralise attackers and a complex defensive scheme," Bielsa added.

"The beginning of the game, let alone the goal conceded, was the best we played in a while.

"The second half of the first half was complicated. Then there has been a succession of offensives waves on the goal that increased the confidence of the team. We managed to acquire a just and deserved victory."

Marseille end the season with a trip to Lille on Saturday, followed by the visit of Bastia the week after.