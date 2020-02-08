Bielsa insists the blame lies with him after Leeds’ defeat at Nottingham Forest

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa says he is taking all the blame for his side’s 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Goals from Sammy Ameobi and Tyler Walker sunk the Whites to leave them clinging on to second spot on goal difference.

United were off the pace from the start with Lewis Grabban and Tiago Silva both having chances for Forest inside the opening 15 minutes.

The pressure paid off when Ameobi fired Forest ahead after he beat goalkeeper Kiko Casilla at his near post with a thunderous effort on 31 minutes.

Grabban missed a sitter after 54 minutes when he shot straight at a prone Casilla with the goal empty after Forest had caught Leeds on the counter.

Joe Lolley had an in-swinging free-kick saved, before Silva had a shot well blocked by Ben White as he looked to guide the ball into the bottom corner on 64 minutes.

An unmarked Liam Cooper headed straight at Brice Samba on 75 minutes, before the Forest keeper palmed the loose ball away on the goalline.

Tyler Walker wrapped up the win in stoppage time with a tap-in after Lolley robbed Jack Harrison of the ball and squared to Walker.

“The responsibility for defeat is on me and not the players,” he said. “The players gave me everything.

“The team gave a big effort, but it was not enough. It is not necessary to offer a justification at this stage for the defeat. The players gave maximum effort.

“If a manager has human resources and they give him everything, then the responsibility is on the manager.

“It is down to me to do our best and change this tendency from the next match.

“It is not a matter of blaming individual players. It is not about an individual’s effort that we have seen today.

“Maybe there are some specific details that we can correct.

“If the manager has a very good player that gives his all for the team, he has to take the responsibility and look for new solutions in the next match. I have to take some tough decisions.”

Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi hailed the character of his players during the win.

“It was a massive result and a massive performance against a fantastic team,” he said.

“Leeds made more mistakes than usual, but we disturbed them without the ball. My players played with fight and determination and they played so well today.

“The players made me so proud and happy. We have 15 more games and we play again in three days. This league is crazy and you must be ready each game.

“I have a fantastic group of players, it is very easy to work with this club and these players.

“My goal was to finish the season, the last time a manager did that was 11 or 12 season ago.

“We want to get to the end of the season and see where we are.

“Lewis Grabban is a bit down because of his miss, but he is doing a lot of running for the team and is doing a fantastic job for us.

“I am happy for the players. When you play with this focus, attention and temperament, you can believe in the quality you have.”