Biggest boots ever – Mata welcomes Lukaku to Man United
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata humorously welcomed Romelu Lukaku to the Premier League giants.
Juan Mata offered a different type of welcome to Manchester United to Romelu Lukaku.
Belgium striker Lukaku completed a reported £75million move from Everton to United on Monday.
Reunited with his former Chelsea team-mate, Mata joined in the welcomes, poking fun at the 24-year-old's foot size, believed to be 13.5.
Welcome aka biggest boots EVER July 10, 2017
And United may be laughing all the way to the title if Lukaku's feet – and head – deliver 25 Premier League goals as he did last season for Everton.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.