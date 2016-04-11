Bilic calls for renewed Carroll commitment

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has called on star striker Andy Carroll to use his latest hat-trick against Arsenal as motivation to focus all his efforts on his football career.

Bilic said it is up to Carroll to cash in on his undoubted talent by committing to staying fit for club and country.

The English front man was unplayable after West Ham went 2-0 down, scoring three goals in quick succession to turn the game on its head and Bilic said there is no reason he can't keep up that form if he stays fit.

"I'm not blaming him but it’s a fact that he’s out every now and then," he said.

"And it's a fact that when he's got consistency he's like he was against Arsenal though, OK, he can't score three goals every game.

"So he’s got to do something. As a medical team, as a club we’re doing everything, so he's got to do ­something.

"He's doing it but he should be even more dedicated to stay away from those injuries for a few years.

"Because it's a waste for West Ham and probably for England. It's a waste for big clubs if they want to buy him from abroad."

When asked to clarify his comments about Carroll's fitness, Bilic was reluctant to go into further detail, but said there were no issues with the striker's commitment to the club.

"I'm not a medical expert or voodoo, I'm just his manager who’s just thinking about that and I know he loves football," he said.

"It's not the training because when he trains, he loves football. He’s not one of those that tries to skip training.

"When he plays five-a-sides he wants to win. He gives everything. It’s only consistency."