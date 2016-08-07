Bilic: I would be surprised if Payet wasn't getting offers

Slaven Bilic says West Ham are close to completing a double swoop for Andre Ayew and Arthur Masuaku but remains wary of losing Dimitri Payet.

Payet enjoyed a sparkling first season with West Ham last campaign - scoring 15 goals and contributing 17 assists - and then netted three times for France in their run to the final of Euro 2016.

He came on for the final 15 minutes in West Ham's 3-2 friendly defeat to Juventus on Sunday after an extended post-Euro 2016 break.

And, with over three weeks of the transfer window still remaining, Bilic still expects their to be interest in the winger.

"I am not the one who is getting offers for West Ham players. I read it in the papers like everyone else," Bilic said when asked about Payet.

"I would be surprised if he wasn't getting any offers.

"He's happy here, but I can't wait for the transfer window to finish."

On Ayew and Masuaku, Bilic added: "It is only a matter of paperwork. We are going to have two new players at West Ham."