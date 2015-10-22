Bilic: It's a good time to play Chelsea

Slaven Bilic is optimistic West Ham will catch Chelsea at the right time when they host their struggling London rivals in the Premier League on Saturday.

Former Besiktas boss Bilic has impressed in the opening months of the season at Upton Park, guiding the club to fourth on the table, having orchestrated impressive away wins at Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Defending champions Chelsea, meanwhile, have toiled and languish down in 12th with just three wins from the opening nine games.

"This is a good time to play Chelsea, but they need to have a few good results," Bilic said in Thursday's news conference.

"Chelsea looked sharp against [Dynamo] Kiev and I watched the game [a 0-0 Champions League draw]. I was not happy afterwards because they looked really good as a team.

"It is a big challenge for us and a big test. It is not me against [Jose] Mourinho, it is West Ham against Chelsea.

"They are the champions and he is the best manager around. I am looking forward to it.

"I know Mourinho's team are always hungry and no-one expected them to be where they are now. Sometimes that happens in football.

"I have watched all their games. If there was something major wrong he would be the first to change it. I see them finishing in top four."