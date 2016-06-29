Bilic not interested in England job, says Gold

Slaven Bilic would not take the job as England manager, says West Ham co-chairman David Gold.

Following the resignation of Roy Hodgson after England's embarrassing Euro 2016 exit at the hands of Iceland in the last 16, Bilic has been touted as one of the favourites to take over the position.

However, Gold does not believe the former Croatia boss would have any interest in the role and is happy leading West Ham in the Premier League.

"He has managed his own country and I don't believe he would be the slightest bit interested in taking on England," Gold told West Ham fan website Claret and Hugh.

"He told us at his interview for this position that his mission was to manage at the highest level in England – the Premier League – with the club he loves, West Ham United. England is simply not part of Slaven's mission.

"He is a very, very loyal man. He is loyal to his backroom team and to the board. We have backed him 100 per cent and he us – our commitment to each other is total.

"This is his club and he is on his way to great thing at the Olympic Stadium. I don't believe he will be tempted away by anything."