Bilic proud of Besiktas achievements following his final game in charge

Slaven Bilic expressed pride in his achievements at Besiktas as he confirmed his coaching career will continue outside Turkey.

The Croat has been heavily linked with a move to West Ham, where he was a popular player, after the Upton Park club parted company with Sam Allardyce at the end of the Premier League campaign.

Besiktas' Super Lig season came to an end on Friday with a 2-1 win over Genclerbirligi - and Bilic announced after the game that he would leave with fond memories despite missing out on the title, his side finishing third.

"It is nice to finish the season with a win," he told the club's official website. "I have said so many times that I have enjoyed every second of these two seasons at Besiktas.

"This club will always stay in my heart. I'm so proud of everything we've done here.

"In the near future, I will not be in this country. But in Turkey, there is only Besiktas for me."