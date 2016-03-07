Bilic: There's been a permanent shift atop Premier League

Slaven Bilic said Leicester City's table-topping form and West Ham's high-flying season is not a one-off, with the manager believing there has been a permanent shift at the top of the Premier League.

League leaders Leicester have enjoyed a remarkable season and they are on track to lift the trophy in May, with Claudio Ranieri's men five points clear of Tottenham as they continue to upstage Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Bilic's West Ham have also defied the odds this term, occupying fifth position ahead of United, with a top-four finish and Champions League football a real possibility for the Londoners.

And Bilic believes it is a sign of things to come in England's top flight as he looks to guide West Ham to Premier League glory.

"I think this is a permanent shift at the top," Bilic said. "At least I hope it is.

"Our story is excellent but their story is miraculous. I would love to be the number one story."

With a lucrative television deal set to come into play next season, Bilic believes the likes of West Ham and Leicester can only get better, while the Premier League's big teams have little room to improve on their already star-studded squads.

"Say Man City buy Karim Benzema. They have Sergio Aguero already, so there is no big gap for them to improve," he added.

"There is no big space to get much better. Chelsea can sell Diego Costa and buy Robert Lewandowski, yes, but they are only different; not better.

"But clubs like us, Crystal Palace, West Brom, Leicester: we can still improve with the money. Two years ago West Brom maybe could afford Salomon Rondon, but they would have had to sell Saido Berahino to get him. Now they can keep Berahino, so next year, with more investment, you can keep those players. Crystal Palace can keep Yohan Cabaye and bring another one."