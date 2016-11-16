Bilic: We want Payet to stay at West Ham

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic insists the Premier League club are determined to keep hold of star midfielder Dimitri Payet.

Earlier this month, Payet - on the shortlist for the Ballon d'Or - said he was "not closing the door to anything" following questions about a potential departure in January.

Co-chairman David Sullivan responded on Monday by saying West Ham expect the 29-year-old Frenchman to stay for many years to come and Bilic reiterated the team's stance.

"The chairman came out and said during the Euros [that he was staying] when the speculation started," Bilic told West Ham's official website.

"We are delighted to have him and he is our player. We want him to stay as our player.

"It would help us a lot if he could score another big goal against Tottenham on Saturday!"

Payet has scored once in nine Premier League appearances this season as West Ham sit just a point above the relegation zone, while he has netted twice for France in World Cup qualifying following his goal in the 2-1 win over Sweden on Friday.