Birmingham City offered huge boost by incredible move that has seen NFL legend Tom Brady invest in the club

Birmingham City have received investment from NFL legend Tom Brady, with the seven-time Super Bowl winner set to offer his knowledge and expertise to the Championship side as chairman of a new advisory board.

Entering into a partnership with Knighthead Capital Management, the parent company of Shelby Companies who purchased a 45.64 per cent stake in Birmingham in May, Brady will now work with the club to develop better practices across a range of different fields.

Indeed, the recently-retired NFL star will work with the sports science department to advise on health, nutrition, wellness, and recovery systems and programs, while he will also help the club identify global commercial opportunities. His new position will also see Brady advise the club's board on what direction to take.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearly excited by the prospect, Brady is enthused by the optimism surrounding Birmingham since Shelby Companies purchased their stake in the club.

“Birmingham City is an iconic club with so much history and passion and to be part of the Blues is a real honour for me," Brady said.

"BCFC is built on teamwork and determination and I’m excited to work alongside the board, management and players to make our Second City club second to none. I’ve been part of some amazing teams in my day, and I’m looking forward to applying my perspective to create that same success here in Birmingham.”

Club chairman Tom Wagner believes getting Brady on board highlights the direction of Birmingham City, suggesting the former NFL star will have a huge influence on the performance of the club.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion and entrepreneur, @TomBrady, has entered into a partnership with Knighthead Capital Management to become a minority owner of Birmingham City Ltd.Brady will become Chairman of the new Advisory Board.August 3, 2023 See more

“Tom Brady joining the Birmingham City team is a statement of intent," Wagner said. "We are setting the bar at world class. Tom is both investing and committing his time and extensive expertise.

"As chair of the Advisory Board Tom will have a direct impact on the club. The men’s, women’s, and academy teams are going to benefit from the knowledge. The goal that Tom has committed to own is to make Birmingham City a respected leader in nutrition, health, wellness, and recovery across the world of football.

“A commitment to Blues fans was made, to add experts from the world of sport and football to the team, putting in place the building blocks for future success. With Garry Cook as CEO, Hope Powell as women’s technical director and now Tom Brady we are off to a fast start. Success does not come overnight. It takes time. But when you have great leaders in place everything becomes possible.”

More stories

FourFourTwo previewed all 92 clubs in the top four tiers in English football ahead of the new season, and there's certainly reason for optimism at St Andrew's.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher tell FourFourTwo they’re conscious they could be dropped by Sky at any minute