Birmingham City season preview 2023/24: Why Blues fans are finally looking up

The Birmingham City season preview 2023/24 is a positive one off the field, with majority shareholders Shelby Companies Limited providing some optimism after a turbulent few years.

On the field, it's a whole different matter. Blues have failed to finish higher than 17th in the Championship in each of the last seven seasons, while the last time their fans had anything to shout about came in the 2011/12 campaign, when they reached the play-offs.

The Championship is a tough old beast, though, and Birmingham will have their work cut out to survive in the division, let alone compete for places higher up the table.

Birmingham City season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Ryan Deeney (@RyanDeeney2194)

Last season was as good as we’ve had for a while, surviving comfortably with a patched-up squad and in the face of numerous off-field issues.

The big talking point is the new shareholders, Shelby Companies Limited, and what the future holds. We’re finally being taken over!

This season will be different because we have some assurances over the future, regardless of where we finish.

I won’t be happy unless the new owners completely revamp how the club is being run from top to bottom.

Look out for George Hall. The England Under-19 international midfielder is set to have a breakthrough year.

George Hall could be set for a breakout season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans think our owner is going to start a new era after years in the doldrums.

The opposition player I’d love here is Luton’s Carlton Morris. A monster.

The opposition player who grinds my gears is Swansea’s Ryan Manning, who got Troy Deeney booked for play-acting. Deeney had the last laugh by escaping him for a late equaliser.

The active player I’d love to have back is Jude Bellingham, obviously, and we’ve just lost younger brother Jobe to Sunderland. I’ll take Nathan Redmond and Demarai Gray, too.

The pantomime villain will be Barry Bannan, now he’s back here with Sheffield Wednesday. The dirty V*lla...

Birmingham City manager John Eustace (Image credit: Getty Images)

The thing my club really gets right is our community work. Despite all of the off-field issues, our fans have come together to champion good people associated with the club.

I’m least looking forward to playing whichever club we inevitably have to beat to secure survival again this year.

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is positive. John Eustace takes the role seriously and the players respect him. If he left, he should be replaced by Michael Duff, although our fans hate a three-at-the-back system.

We’ll finish 21st – we’ll do well to survive, with the takeover happening after pre-season began, cost-cutting, and late decisions being made on players. It’s going to be tough again.

Season previews for the Premier League, League One and League Two are all available HERE

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep every month

The FourFourTwo Season Preview issue is available in shops now. Click here to order yours with free delivery