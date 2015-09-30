Bittencourt not drawn on Ronaldinho's future

Fluminense football director Marcio Bittencourt refused to be drawn on Ronaldinho's potential retirement date after the star's release from the club.

Less than three months into his contract with the Brazilian Serie A club, the 35-year-old was released on Monday having played nine games and failed to score.

What awaits the two-time FIFA World Player of the Year remains to be seen, but Bittencourt was unwilling to speculate on the "spectacular" Ronaldinho's future.

"I'll never speak about this," he told a news conference.

"That's not something you say about a player of his calibre. He was always spectacular, as player and person.

"I can't tell nobody what to do with their lives."

Bittencourt said Ronaldinho had requested a meeting telling the club he was unable to perform to his ability – leading to the veteran's release.

He believes the 97-time Brazil international was committed and said Fluminense had hoped Ronaldinho would bounce back from what was a disappointing stint at Queretaro.

"I don't feel he lacked commitment and dedication, he's a worldwide known player. He had a great gesture saying he wasn't being the player he could be right now," Bittencourt said.

"We are somewhat frustrated, when he arrived we expected he could do for us what he did in so many other clubs. That's what you think when you sign a player.

"He didn't do well in Mexico, but we took our chances by bringing him back to Rio thinking he would do well again."