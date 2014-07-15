Blackpool cancel pre-season tour of Spain

Manager Jose Riga had been set to take his players to Spain next week, ahead of the new league season that kicks off in August.

However, with recruitment an urgent priority - Blackpool have only eight senior players under contract - the Bloomfield Road outfit will now remain in the UK.

Chairman Karl Oyston said: "The manager has taken the decision - and I agree with the decision - to cancel the pre-season tour so that our time is better served to try and get some of the player deals that we've been trying to get over the line for some time across the line.

"Our time will be far better spent preparing here than going over to Spain."

Riga was appointed as Blackpool manager last month following a woeful season that saw the club narrowly avoid relegation from a league they had led in September.