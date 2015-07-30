Blackpool protest incurs FA fine

The Football Association has fined Blackpool £50,000 for the pitch invasion that led to the abandonment of the club's final game of last season.

Blackpool supporters staged a sit-in demonstration against club chairman Karl Oyston in the centre circle of the Bloomfield Road pitch after 48 minutes of their side's Championship clash with Huddersfield, which was goalless at the time.

The supporters' protest, which lasted over an hour, has led to the club being "severely warned as to future conduct" following an independent regulatory commission hearing.

An FA statement said: "The FA charge, which the club denied, was for failing to control spectators resulting in a pitch incursion which caused Blackpool's game against Huddersfield Town to be abandoned."