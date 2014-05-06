Blackstock handed suspended ban

The Nottingham Forest striker was charged with breaking Rule E8 for misconduct in relation betting last month and the Football Association revealed his punishment on Tuesday.

Under Rule E8(b) of the FA's governance guidelines, professional players are prohibited to use, or pass on, information related to football that is not publicly available and could be used for gambling purposes.

However, the 27-year-old's ban will only be invoked if he breaches betting rules again before May 31 in 2016 following a ruling by an Independent Regulatory Commission.

Blackstock has made just two appearances for Forest this season, and spent a loan spell with their Championship rivals Leeds United in October and November.

The striker was also handed a £60,000 fine.