Blades promotion will be good for city of Sheffield – Wednesday owner Chansiri

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri says the promotion of fierce rivals Sheffield United to the Premier League will be good for the city.

The Blades were assured of their place in the top flight after Leeds’ draw with Aston Villa on Sunday guaranteed them a top-two finish in the Sky Bet Championship.

Wednesday sit ninth with one game left to play.

Risking the ire of fans, Chansiri put rivalry to one side to offer United the club’s “warm congratulations” on Tuesday.

“Few things in life unite and divide opinion like football,” he wrote on the club’s official website.

“But one thing at this stage of every season is undebatable and I would like to offer the warm congratulations of everyone at Sheffield Wednesday to everyone at our neighbours Sheffield United for their achievement of promotion.

“We may be rivals but we are friends of the same city that holds such unique tradition in the football world.

“Recognition in the Premier League can only benefit Sheffield and we wish United well, whilst promising our loyal supporters that we will be giving our absolute best to ensure Wednesday will be tasting the same success this time next year.

“We must also congratulate Norwich City on their promotion and offer our commiserations to Ipswich Town, Bolton Wanderers and Rotherham United. We wish you a speedy return to the Championship.”