Blanc: Difficult for Verratti to leave PSG

Former Paris Saint-German head coach Laurent Blanc said it will be difficult for Marco Verratti to leave the French giants amid interest from Barcelona.

Verratti reportedly wants to move to Camp Nou and Barca have made public their admiration for the Italy international, but PSG are unwilling to sell.

Blanc coached Verratti during his time in charge at PSG and the 51-year-old cannot see the former Pescara midfielder leaving.

"I do not know what it is going to happen with Verratti," Blanc said

"Marco Verratti is a very important player for PSG.

"He has many qualities and PSG will do everything they could to keep him. It will be difficult for Verratti to move."

Verratti dropped agent Donato Di Campli to join Mino Raiola's roster of superstars, which includes Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Italian is contracted until 2021 and a €100million transfer fee has been mooted for Verratti, who has won four Ligue 1, Coupe de la Ligue and Trophee des Champions titles since arriving from Pescara in 2012.

Last season, Verratti made 43 appearances in all competitions as PSG were dethroned by Monaco in Ligue 1 and suffered a demoralising Champions League last-16 exit to Barca.