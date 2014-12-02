Blanc expecting more from PSG midfield

Champions PSG are unbeaten in Ligue 1 this season and sit just a point behind leaders Marseille, but coach Blanc feels there is still plenty of room for improvement - especially in midfield.

"The heart of the game is a very important sector," said Blanc, ahead of Wednesday's trip to Lille. "We are less dominant in that area than last season.

"Marco [Verratti] is back in the group. He trained for two days. He was the victim of a delicate injury.

"He had to be careful because he is a young player. Obviously, all is well now. He is part of a group of players not necessarily ready to play 90 minutes."

PSG visit an out-of-form Lille outfit this week, but Blanc warned his players not to take a team who are on a 10-game winless run in all competitions lightly.

"We respect the Lille team, like all championship teams," he added.

"We know it will be a difficult game, but we go to Lille to take points.

"We will compose the best possible team to beat Lille, knowing that this team will have the responsibility [to win]."