Blanc expects more transfer activity at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc has refused to rule out going back into the transfer market before the end of the window.

The Ligue 1 champions have already brought the likes of Angel di Maria, Kevin Trapp and Benjamin Stambouli to the Parc des Princes during a busy window.

Blanc is thought to be keen on signing Monaco full-back Layvin Kurzawa, with Lucas Digne expected to move to Serie A side Roma, while the futures of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani also remain in doubt.

And Blanc confirmed that more business could be done.

"Until the end of the transfer window there may be some things in terms of recruitment," he told beIN Sports after watching PSG scrape past Montpellier 1-0 on Friday.

"What is certain is that players will arrive at PSG is players depart PSG."

Blaise Matuidi scored the only goal of the game as PSG maintained their 100 per cent winning start to the season at the Stade de la Mosson.

The champions were far from their best, but Blanc felt there were reasons for the lacklustre performance.

"If one analyses the game, there are things to improve on the technical side," he added. "The conditions were difficult with and the pitch was not the best. It was very hot. I think that all players have suffered."

Blanc also reiterated that Gregory van der Wiel was not involved due to injury, despite the full-back taking to Twitter earlier on Friday to claim that was not the case.

He said: "For us Van der Wiel is injured. He trained apart [from the team] and did not take part with the group."