Blanc: Marseille under pressure to save their season

Laurent Blanc has insisted that Marseille are under as much pressure as Paris Saint-Germain in Saturday's Coupe de France final.

PSG head into the game as overwhelming favourites as they look to win their fourth domestic trophy of the season, but Blanc says Marseille will feel the need to atone for a poor Ligue 1 campaign that saw them finish 13th.

"Marseille are under enormous pressure as well because they can save their season with a win on Saturday. Both clubs are feeling the pressure. But the pressure has never affected us," Blanc said at Friday's pre-match news conference.

"When you are at PSG, you want to win it all and we can make it happen on Saturday.

"I am only looking at my team and not the opponent."

Blanc is also relishing the prospect of a 'Le Classique' final at the Stade de France.

"Marseille and PSG are two monuments of French football," he added.

"It will be a special final. The players want to win the final, just like OM will want to win it.

"This final is as important as last season's final [when PSG beat Ligue 2 club Auxerre], although it might be a bit more prestigious."