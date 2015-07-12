Blanc: Never any doubt of Ibrahimovic stay

Laurent Blanc says there has never been any doubt over Zlatan Ibrahimovic remaining at Paris Saint-Germain.

Speculation over Ibrahimovic's future has been rife following a season in which he struggled with injuries and continued to find it difficult to build chemistry with Edinson Cavani in the PSG attack.

Despite those issues, Ibrahimovic still scored 30 goals in all competitions as PSG won a domestic treble of major trophies in addition to lifting the Trophee des Champions.

Two of the Sweden striker's former clubs, Milan and Inter, are rumoured to be interested in the 33-year-old.

Yet in quotes reported by Le Parisien, Blanc said: "There was never any doubt of him [Ibrahimovic] staying."

"I don't attach any importance to rumours," Blanc continued.

"For us it was very clear: Ibra was always part of the 2015-2016 squad."