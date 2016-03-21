Blanc: Pastore to sit out Argentina qualifiers

Javier Pastore will not join up with the Argentina squad for their forthcoming World Cup qualifiers, Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc has confirmed.

Pastore has endured an injury ravaged campaign for the Ligue 1 champions and, after scoring in last weekend's title-clinching rout at Troyes, the midfielder sat out Sunday's defeat to Monaco with a recurrence of his calf problem.

Argentina face Chile and Bolivia in the gruelling CONMEBOL qualification section for Russia 2018 over the coming 10 days but Pastore will remain in the French capital to continue his recovery.

"I think not, Pastore will not go to the national team," Blanc said. "He said he will be [in Paris] this week.

PSG return to Ligue 1 action against Nice on April 2, while Pastore will hope to target a return for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City the following week.