Blast from past as Villa meet Millers in League Cup

It will be the first time the teams have faced each other in the League Cup since 1961. To celebrate, Capital One - competition sponsor and official credit card of The Football League - is offering Villa and Rotherham fans that witnessed the match free tickets to the rematch at Villa Park.

Supporters doing the historic double just need to visit the club ticket office in person and show their ticket stub or programme from the 1961 showpiece to claim their complimentary pair of tickets to the second round clash.

The famous 1961 final took place over two legs and saw Villa turn around a two-goal first leg deficit to win 3-2 and write their name in the history books.

Since that initial triumph, Villa have gone on to win the famous trophy five times. The final remains the only major domestic cup final in Rotherham's history.

Keith Bambridge, who lined up for the Millers in 1961, said: “The final was one of the highlights of my career. It’s great to see over the following 52 years the competition becoming such a pivotal part of English football.

"Capital One’s decision to offer free tickets to the fans who attended the final is a tremendous gesture. I’ll be looking for my original ticket stub at home.”

Michael Woodburn, Chief Marketing Officer at Capital One, added: “We wanted to show our support to those supporters who watched the historic final in 1961, and in turn recognise the heritage of this great competition. We hope the match in the next round of the Capital One Cup will be as exciting for fans as it was 52 years ago.”